2024 St. Johns River Report shows improvements and growing concern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2024 St. Johns River Report was recently published and plans to share at the Jacksonville Environmental Symposium have been planned.

The report, jointly produced by an interdisciplinary team of scientists from the University of North Florida (UNF), Jacksonville University (JU), and other universities, provides a comprehensive overview of the conditions in the Lower St. Johns River Basin and is updated annually to reflect positive and negative changes to this critical watershed.

“This year’s report reflects persistent threats to the St. Johns River and its tributaries that are likely to be made worse by the effects of climate change, including cumulative impacts from nutrients, of which biosolids are a concern,” commented Dr. Gerry Pinto, one of the lead researchers on the report and associate research scientist at Jacksonville University’s Marine Science Research Institute.

To view the full 2024 St. Johns River Report, click HERE.

