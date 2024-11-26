$25K reward offered in 2022 slaying of Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The reward for information relating to a Nov. 2022 killing in Jacksonville is now up to $25,000. Gabriel Devoe, 23, was shot to death at the Caroline Village apartments in Arlington on Nov 3, 2022.

“At this time, all available evidence has been vetted and witnesses interviewed. As such, investigators are asking the public for assistance in this case in an effort to renew the possibility of garnering further information in this murder investigation,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release Tuesday.

The day Devoe was killed, police were called to the 2900 block of Justina Road in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found Devoe laying outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex, according to Jacksonville police. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers billboards on Devoe death have been posted around the city.

Anyone with information on Devoe’s death is asked to call JSO at at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.





Homicide Investigation - Please Share In the evening hours of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, officers with the... Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 26, 2024





