30 sailors, marines injured in training incident off Jacksonville’s coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Navy said 30 sailors and marines were injured in a training exercise off the coast of Jacksonville on Wednesday evening.

According to a news release released by the U.S. Navy, sailors and marines were conducting a training exercise involving 2 landing craft and air cushions on the USS Wasp and USS New York when an incident occurred.

Five sailors were medically evacuated from the ships to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center for treatment, and all but one have since been released from the hospital. The other sailors and marines only suffered minor injuries and were treated on the ships.

The training exercise involved sailors and marines assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The U.S. Navy said the recovery and investigation process is ongoing.

