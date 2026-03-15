4th Annual Bike Month Ride planned through Jacksonville’s urban core

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Bicycle and Pedestrian team will host a free community bike ride in recognition of Florida Bike Ride Month.

The 4th Annual Bike Month Ride is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21, beginning at Sidney Geffen Park, located at 505 Alfred Dupont Place.

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The ride will cover roughly 7 miles through Jacksonville’s urban core at a leisurely pace and is open to riders of all abilities. City experts will lead discussions during the ride about connectivity, safety, design elements and upcoming projects along the route.

The route will pass several locations, including the Park Street Road Diet, LaVilla Link, Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park, Monroe Street, the new Riverfront Plaza, Main Street Bridge, Friendship Fountain, RiversEdge bike-forward development, the Fuller Warren Shared Use Path and the Riverside Arts Market.

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Because the route includes two bridges, organizers recommend participants be prepared for medium-level aerobic exercise.

The ride is to begin and end at Sidney Geffen Park.

Participants can RSVP and find more information HERE.

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