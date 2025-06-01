6-year-old airlifted to the hospital after near-drowning: SJSO

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A child has been hospitalized after a near-drowning in a St. Johns County neighborhood.

A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells us the agency responded to a drowning in the Silverleaf neighborhood.

The victim was a 6-year-old, who officials say had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about how the near-drowning happened and the current condition of the child.

