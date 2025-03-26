64-year-old Jacksonville hockey league player dies after puck hits his chest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Louis Foster’s family told police he didn’t have any preexisting medical conditions. The 64-year-old was playing hockey Tuesday night at Jacksonville’s Community First Igloo rink on Philips Highway.

He was playing goal keeper when he was hit in the chest with a flying puck, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and JSO responded to the rink and a witness told them Foster exited the game after the puck hit him. He said he didn’t feel well, the report states.

While near the stands, he collapsed and bystanders began CPR. Fosters family members were at the game.

“The victim was unconscious and still wearing his hockey uniform,” the report states. Foster was rushed to nearby Baptist Medical where he was pronounced dead.

