90 Wells Fargo employees being laid off in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wells Fargo alerted Jacksonville Leaders this week that it is aying off 90 employees in the area.

The company says the layoffs are necessary due to their decision to disband the Global Payments and Liquidity business unit in the Strategy, Digital, and Innovation division located on Philip Highway.

Formal notices were given to 89 affected employees on March 4th. An additional member was given their notice on February 4th.

Wells Fargo says each employee has 60 days from the date of notice to make new arrangements, with the layoffs expected to be permanent. Severance pay will be offered based on years of service.

The following is an excerpt from the official notice to Jacksonville:

“These business decisions are never easy. We are very thoughtful and deliberate in our approach, understanding the impact these decisions have on individuals at the company. Wells Fargo is committed to supporting our displaced employees and provide severance, career assistance, and other services to assist them. We will make every effort to minimize the impact and ease the transition for our affected employees.”

