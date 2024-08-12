AAA issues safety alert for Florida drivers as students return to school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida students gear up to return to school, AAA is issuing a safety alert for drivers across the state, urging heightened caution on the roads. The organization highlights the expected increase in traffic and the risks associated with school zones and bus stops.

“Get ready for heavier traffic than normal, especially at first, since a lot of parents like to drive their kids to campus during the first few days back,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It would be a good idea to budget an extra half hour for your morning commute. This is important because drivers who are running late are more likely to speed and take unnecessary risks while behind the wheel. That endangers everyone on the roadway.”

A recent AAA survey revealed that over half of Floridians typically pass through school zones (57%) or drive by school bus stops (55%) during their usual routes. As these areas become active again after the summer break, drivers will need to adjust their habits. Jenkins stressed the importance of slowing down and remaining vigilant for young students who may not be watching for vehicles.

The survey also found that 36% of drivers admitted to speeding in active school zones, while 27% confessed to using hand-held cell phones in these areas. Jenkins emphasized, “When driving through an active school zone, it’s extremely important to lower your speed and raise your awareness. Remember, in Florida, it is illegal to use your handheld mobile device while driving through an active school zone.”

Motor vehicle crashes pose a significant threat to children, with nearly 1 in 5 children aged 14 and younger who die in traffic crashes being pedestrians. Jenkins urged both drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution, noting that distracted pedestrians can be just as dangerous as distracted drivers.

AAA also provided safety tips for pedestrians, bicyclists, and students at bus stops, urging them to stay alert and visible, follow traffic rules, and avoid distractions like headphones or digital devices.

Lastly, the organization reminded drivers of the laws regarding school buses, stressing that motorists must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal on most roads, with few exceptions. Violations of these laws endanger children and carry serious penalties.

