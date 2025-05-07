Accident closes US 1 in St. Augustine | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC ⚠️

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are on the scene Wednesday morning of a multiple-vehicle crash with confirmed entrapment at the intersection of US1 North and Line Island Road in St. Augustine. All northbound lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m.

One person is reported in critical condition and an extrication is in progress, according to the St. Johns Fire Rescue.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.