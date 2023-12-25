The Acosta Bridge will be lit in Christmas Colors from sunset to sunrise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the Acosta Bridge will be lit for the celebration of Christmas.

The Acosta Bridge will stay lit from sunset to sunrise.

JTA wishes those celebrating a merry Christmas.

