Action News Jax’s Finn Carlin to emcee Make-A-Wish’s Walk For Wishes

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Join Action News Jax’s Finn Carlin at the 10th Annual Fields Auto Group Jacksonville Walk For Wishes presented by Morgan and Morgan. It will be at the Seawalk Pavilion on Friday, May 2.

Registration for the walk begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Walk for Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser that supports granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

It’s a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors, and friends. By joining this caring community of people at one of the many walks across the U.S., you will help ensure that no child waits even one unnecessary day to experience the hope and joy that a wish brings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s how you can help:

Register. Sign up today and invite friends, family, and colleagues to join your team.

Sign up today and invite friends, family, and colleagues to join your team. Fundraise. Tell people why you are supporting Make-A-Wish and ask for their support. Make it personal to make it powerful.

Tell people why you are supporting Make-A-Wish and ask for their support. Make it personal to make it powerful. Walk Day. See the Make-A-Wish mission come to life and celebrate your fundraising success.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.