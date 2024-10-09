Additional Georgia counties approved for Federal Disaster Relief

A new batch of Georgia counties have been approved for FEMA Federal Disaster Assistance and Relief after Hurricane Helene.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff’s office shared Wednesday, October 10, information regarding the newly approved counties.

3 updates had been shared, the following is a breakdown of the updates shared with Sen. Ossoff’s office.

Chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Investigations Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

UPDATE 1: Dodge, Hancock, Thomas, Warren Counties have been approved for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

The Individual Assistance program offers Federal funding for individuals impacted by natural disasters, including for those in need of food, housing, and other various necessities.

Please note: Individual Assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet your basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts. Families, individuals, or businesses with insurance should still file claims with their insurance company as soon as possible.

UPDATE 2: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Burke, Coffee, Effingham, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Pierce, Screven, and Ware Counties have been approved for permanent work [Categories C-G] under FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

Through FEMA, the Permanent Work program is responsible for the restoration of publicly owned facilities damaged by disasters. Certain Private Nonprofits also applied to the program as well.

Under the Permanent Work program, eligible entities can seek approval for previously mentioned Public Assistance funding for the following 5 categories according to FEMA:

Permanent Work (must be completed within 18 months):

Category C: Roads and bridges

Category D: Water control facilities

Category E: Public buildings and equipment

Category F: Public utilities

Category G: Parks, recreational, and other facilities

UPDATE 3: Brantley, Mitchell, and Worth Counties have been approved for Public Assistance, and Wayne County has been approved for Public Assistance (Wayne County has already designated for Individual Assistance).

The Public Assistance Program offers supplemental grants to state, territorial, local, and Tribal governments so such communities can respond and recover quickly to major disasters and emergencies. Certain Private Nonprofits also applied to the program as well.

These 4 counties have been approved for all 7 categories of FEMA’s Public Assistance Program:

Emergency Work (must be completed within 6 months):

Category A: Debris removal

Category B: Emergency protective measures

Permanent Work (must be completed within 18 months):

