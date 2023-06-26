After the fireworks are finished, Jacksonville will need help cleaning the beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Volunteers will be needed to help clean up the beaches on July 5.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful will partner with Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol for the annual July 5th Beaches Cleanup following the Independence Day holiday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the City of Jacksonville, last year 229 volunteers invested 448 total hours of their time to collect 229 bags of garbage and debris left over from the July 4 celebrations. That equated to 4,580 pounds of waste.

Related Story: Hundreds of volunteers take part in annual July 5th Jacksonville area beaches cleanup

Volunteers for this year’s cleanup will meet from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Litter collection bags and gloves will be handed out at the following locations:

Atlantic Beach at the ocean

Beach Boulevard at the ocean

Seagate Avenue at the ocean

Volunteers will remove litter and debris along the shoreline. The mission will be to keep the beauty and safety of Jacksonville’s beaches as they were.

Participants must be at least 18 or accompanied by an adult, should wear sturdy footwear and sun protection, and should bring their own drinking water. The cleanups will only be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

Advance registration is not required.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For more information, call Keep Jacksonville Beautiful at 904-255-8276.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.