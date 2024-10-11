After Milton: Clay County storm debris pick up

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After two back-to-back hurricanes, Clay County announced it would continue to pick up storm debris until the job is complete.

The county said the entire process will take time but is asking for your patience.

There will be a call center open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer any questions you might have about storm debris pickup. The call center number is 877-CLAYEOC.

The following information was provided by Clay County in a news release:

This vegetative storm debris pickup is separate from your regular yard waste pickups. The new garbage collection company, FCC Environmental Services, will be picking up your bagged or containerized regular yard waste. The storm debris vendor, Crowder Gulf, will pick up the vegetative debris piles seven days a week until completed. Once the vegetative storm debris is collected across the county, FCC Environmental Services will pick up all yard waste, both bagged and containerized and piles.

Residents can put their yard waste into cans or plastic or paper bags, and FCC Environmental Services will pick it up weekly on their regular routes. Keep in mind there are weekly limits on yard waste pickups. You can learn more on our website. Please know FCC Environmental Services has two trucks running on your street each service day, one for yard waste and one for garbage.

Our citizen vegetative debris drop-off is open at the Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park, located at 3829 Sergeant Bradley Crose Rd, Middleburg. This site will be open 8:00 AM -7:00 PM Monday through Saturday until further notice.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Please pile this vegetative storm debris separately from your garbage cans and yard waste. You must separate tree limbs and vegetative debris from items like wooden fencing. Wooden fencing can be collected in a bulk pickup through FCC Environmental Services, which can be arranged by calling 904-490-9996 or brought to the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Facility. Residents who pay for garbage collection can bring up to 500 pounds per month at no charge to that facility.

Please pile your vegetative storm debris by the road, and be aware of where you place your debris. Do not stack debris against trees, electrical boxes, poles, hydrants, or storm drains.

