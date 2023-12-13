After only one day of trial, a St. Augustine man was found guilty of child sexual abuse

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — After a one-day trial this week, a St. Johns County jury found Jasper Oliver guilty as charged on multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

Oliver is facing charges of:

Two counts of Sexual Battery on a Minor 12 to 18 by Person in Familial or Custodial Authority

Two counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor

Two counts of Soliciting a Child for Unlawful Sexual Conduct using Computer Services or Devices,

Transmission of Material Harmful to Minors by Electronic Device

Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device

“I have much admiration and respect for our victim – she walked into the courtroom and told jurors what the defendant did to her,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the victim in the case. “Try to imagine the courage it took for her to face her rapist and testify. The verdict reflects that the jurors believed her testimony was honest and genuine.”

The case was investigated by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorneys Jennifer Lieb and Kaitlyn Payne successfully tried the case for the state. The Honorable Lee Smith presided over the case and is set to pronounce sentence on February 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

