After reported issue, new badge-based alert system to be used in Duval County Public Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools has announced a new badge-based, emergency alert system will be used in local schools.

The system, called CrisisAlert, comes from a company named CENTEGIX. It operates based on a connection between sensors inside and outside of school buildings. A smart badge must be worn by school personnel. It’s meant to enhance safety through rapid response by pressing a button on that badge, but it didn’t work as planned for one school district in North Carolina.

On the DCPS website, it was announced that CrisisAlert would be installed in local schools by the start of the next school year.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district had the system installed but it never worked for them.

Action News Jax’s sister station, WSOC, covered the issues extensively.

“We did not get, and will not get what we were promised, and what we have paid for,” former Charlotte-Mecklenburg superintendent Ernest Winston said in 2020, after dissolving their relationship with CENTEGIX.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburgschool school district paid over $1 million for the system which could monitor an entire school, a system they found to be unreliable.

“This is cutting-edge technology, some glitches are to be expected, but the problems we’ve had are more than glitches, they indicate the system is not reliable,” Winston said.

After ongoing issues with the technology, the Charlotte-Micklenburg school district wound up filing a lawsuit to get back the $1 million it had paid to have the system installed.

CENTEGIX provided this response concerning the lawsuit and its CrisisAlert system: