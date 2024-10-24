Ahmaud Arbery’s killers asking Georgia judge for new trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery are returning to court Thursday to ask a judge for a new trial. Victims advocate group The Transformative Justice Coalition has planned a rally against the appeal scheduled for a 10 a.m. hearing at the Superior Court of Glynn County.

Attorneys for Arbery’s killers, Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their former neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, will make a range of arguments for a new trial, including a tainted jury to ineffective counsel, according to the Associated Press. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley was the judge in thei 2021 murder trial and handed when the men were sentenced to life in prison. Walmsley has set aside two days to hear legal motions for new trial.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick when Gregory and Travis McMichael pulled their truck up next to him. The men said they confronted him about recent trespassing and burglary incidents in the neighborhood and shot and killed him in the street.

Bryan trailed the men in his vehicle and recorded the shooting of Arbery.

The three were also convicted of federal hate crimes in U.S. District Court after a separate trial in February 2022. The jury concluded they targeted Arbery because he was Black.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William 'Roddie' Bryan This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

