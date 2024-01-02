Alleged kidnapper from Tampa drives victim hours across Florida, arrested in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police announced they arrested an alleged kidnapper who had driven a suspect all the way from Tampa to Lake City against their will.

According to Lake City police, Maxim Mark Dowd and the victim met on an online dating website. The victim agreed to meet Dowd in person at a location in Tampa on Dec. 31, 2023.

After a short time together, the victim asked Dowd to take them home. He had other plans. The suspect made excuses and began driving the victim to several locations across Central Florida, attempting to meet other people.

Police said Dowd refused to take the victim home after they told him multiple times to do so.

After arriving at a Lake City home, almost three hours from Tampa, the suspect was able to alert the resident that she was taken against her will. That resident was then able to call police.

Dowd was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center. He was charged with kidnap-false imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than one valid driver’s license, and resist officer without violence.

