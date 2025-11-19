Amazon drivers praised after trying to rescue woman in wheelchair from burning Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue District Chief is praising two Amazon delivery drivers who tried to save a woman trapped in her burning home on Tuesday on Fulton Road.

Fire trucks and crime scene tape surrounded the house as investigators worked, but neighbors shared details of the desperate moments during the blaze.

“You have to praise those guys,” neighbor James Marquis told Action News Jax. “They were trying to get to her. But the flames engulfed and were coming out on the porch.”

Marquis says the Amazon drivers did what they could to save her life.

“She came out on the porch,” he said. “Apparently, they brought garden hoses to try to hose her down because the flames were just billowing out of the area.”

Neighbors say the woman, who has not been publicly identified, often relied on them for help.

“She was an amputee in a wheelchair,” neighbor Marti Pounder said. “She posted a lot on Nextdoor, needing help and things like that.”

JFRD District Chief Phillip Orelli confirmed the drivers attempted a rescue but were forced back.

“They were pushed back by heavy flames and smoke and were unable to make that rescue,” Orelli said. “Our units… found one person deceased on the porch.”

The Fire Marshal is still investigating what caused the fire.

The Amazon drivers were too shaken to go on camera.

But their supervisor told our crew on scene he couldn’t be prouder of his guys.

Action News Jax will update this story as more information becomes available.

