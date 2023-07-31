Amber Alert issued for missing Volusia County teen

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A state-wide Amber Alert was issued on Monday evening for Barbora Zdanska. She was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

According to reports, she was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

Zdanska might be traveling in a 2014 blue Dodge Caravan with Florida tag number, CZ8613. The vehicle is described as having a butterfly sticker in the top right read window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

If you have any information concerning where Zdanska might be you are asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement immediately at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100. You can also dial 9-1-1.

