Amelia Island announces list of Fall 2024 events: Season of culinary delights, music and family fun

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — This fall, Amelia Island is brimming with events that promise to delight food lovers, dance enthusiasts, jazz aficionados, and families alike. Here’s a guide to the must-see events happening on Amelia Island this season:

Amelia Island Dining Month – A Culinary Celebration (Sept. 1-30):

Indulge in a month-long culinary adventure with specially crafted prix-fixe dinners priced at $35 and $55 at the island’s top restaurants. Each meal ordered will contribute $1 to the Barnabas Center, supporting local neighbors in need. AmeliaIsland.com/amelia-island-dining-month

Amelia Island Dance Festival – Dance Your Heart Out (Sept. 5-8):

Experience a diverse range of dance styles and techniques with performances and workshops led by world-class artists and local instructors. A perfect event for dance lovers to witness or participate in the art of movement. AmeliaIslandDanceFestival.org

Les DeMerle Amelia Island Jazz Festival – A Week of Jazz Magic (Sept. 29 - Oct. 6):

Celebrate the 21st year of this festival with an exciting lineup of jazz performances in Fernandina Beach, showcasing a variety of jazz styles from contemporary to Dixieland. AmeliaIslandJazzFestival.com

Island Hop Craft Beer Festival – Sip and Savor (Oct. 5):

Enjoy a day of craft beer tasting from Nassau County’s finest microbreweries, along with live music, food trucks, and more at Central Park. This family-friendly event welcomes children under 12 for free. IslandHopCraftBeerFest.com

Northeast Florida Fair – Fun for All Ages (Oct. 10-20):

Take a short drive to Callahan, Florida, for a traditional fair experience with thrill rides, games, live music, and more, perfect for making lasting memories with family and friends. NEFLFair.org

Amelia Island Cookout – Culinary Indulgence by the Sea (Oct. 17-20):

Enjoy a luxurious culinary event at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, featuring multi-course meals, wine-pairing dinners, and a beachfront cookout in a stunning oceanfront setting. AmeliaIslandCookout.com

Worth Tasting – A Culinary Weekend Experience (Oct. 18-21):

Addison Amelia Island Bed & Breakfast offers an all-inclusive gourmet weekend with unique dining experiences, cooking classes, and tours, making it an unforgettable culinary getaway. AddisonOnAmelia.com/worth-tasting-weekend

Amelia Island is not only hosting a vibrant lineup of fall events but also offers an array of oceanfront vacation rental properties, perfect for groups and families. Visit AmeliaIsland.com to explore lodging options and plan your stay. Whether you visit this fall or another time, Amelia Island promises an experience full of excitement, flavor, and fun.

