Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests this month

Americans will be able to order COVID-19 test kits for free soon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Households will be able to get up to four test kits.

When the federal program opens, you’ll be able to order your test kits at COVIDTests.gov.

The U.S. Health and Human Services agency that oversees the testing has not announced an exact date for ordering to begin, according to AP.

You can find more information here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.