Another man shot at Ginnie Springs over Memorial Day weekend has died, FDLE says

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. — Another man has died in one of two shootings that happened over the Memorial Day weekend at Ginnie Springs, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Marco Mandujano, 26, was one of three innocent bystanders shot on Saturday evening, FDLE said.

FDLE is investigating the shooting that killed Mandujano and injured two others.

Mandujano, who was a father, lived in Levy County, just south of Ginnie Springs.

A GoFundMe page was set up on his family’s behalf. You can click here to learn more about it. The GoFundMe page said Mandujano died Tuesday.

RELATED: Local veterans rushed to help Jacksonville man shot and killed at Ginnie Springs, comforted family

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the shooting to call FDLE at (386) 462-9975.

Action News Jax told you that earlier that Saturday morning, Koty Stewart of Jacksonville was shot and killed at Ginnie Springs.

That case is being investigated by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Two men were arrested in Stewart’s fatal shooting:

Fisher Dalton Watts, 18, of St. Marys, Ga., was arrested in Camden County, Ga., and charged with first-degree murder.

Watts’ brother Dallas Jordan Watts, 21, also of St. Marys, was arrested in Gilchrist County and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.