St. Johns County Fire Rescue extinguishes garage fire in World Golf Village

ST.JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews extinguished a garage fire in World Golf Village on Tuesday evening. The fire, caused by an electrical outlet, was contained to the garage area with no reported injuries or extension into the residence.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of Edge of Woods Drive at 6:40 p.m.

Engine 16 arrived on the scene and reported a working garage fire. Firefighters quickly deployed a hose line and extinguished the fire. A search of the home confirmed there were no occupants inside. Damage was contained to the garage area.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical outlet located inside the garage.

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