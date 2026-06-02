‘That’s not going to be fun’: Georgians brace for the end of the state gas tax suspension

KINGSLAND, Ga. — Tomorrow, Georgians will wake up to higher gas prices, with the state gas tax suspension expiring at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued the suspension back in March and extended it in May due to the impact of rising gas costs on Georgians.

The suspension saved Georgians 33 cents a gallon for regular gas and 37 cents a gallon for diesel.

But now that the suspension is about to end, it’s leaving Georgians to face their new reality.

“That’s not going to be fun,” said Blair Schaefer of Georgia.

Schaefer is not feeling too good about Georgia’s gas tax suspension expiring.

She says she bought her Yukon XL right as the state gas tax was suspended, and she hasn’t filled up her tank without the tax suspension in effect.

“It takes like $110 to fill up, usually around that gas price right now,” said Schaefer. “I cringe every time I go to the gas station anyways but if it gets higher, no, that’s not going to be fun.”

We reached out to the Governor’s office and asked why he was not extending the gas tax suspension.

A spokesperson from the Governor’s office sent us this statement:

“After renewing the suspension of the state gas tax to help hardworking Georgians get through the Memorial Day weekend with further relief, and with oil prices now holding relatively steady, the gas tax suspension will expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight, while the state also keeps a financial eye toward any unexpected needs in the future.”

As for Schaefer, she says she may not be driving her new Yukon much longer with these high gas prices.

“I’m about to go back to driving our Camry, that’s four cylinders, so it gets better gas,” said Schaefer.

Georgians have enjoyed the suspended gas tax for more than two months, but that all ends tonight.

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