Another warm day with a few showers

Jacksonville, Fla. — Many of us woke up to rain Sunday morning. Temperatures started in the 70s, with a few showers along the coast.

Expect temps to top out in the 80s, with a few inland showers by the afternoon.

There continues to be a high rip current risk at our beaches.

Veteran’s Day will be slightly warmer with less rain, but still a brief shower is possible.

A few cold fronts over the next week will usher in much cooler and drier weather.

TROPICS:

Rafael continues to weaken in the Gulf of Mexico.

Another area of low pressure near the Bahamas will not be a concern.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm, a few showers. HIGH: 84 (Record: 86 – 2023)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a brief shower. 66/84 (Record: 87 – 1986)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 66/80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/78

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/75

FRIDAY: Sunny. 55/74

SATURDAY: Sunny. 52/76

