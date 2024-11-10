‘It breaks my heart:’ Sister says 6-year-old taken to hospital after hit-and-run on Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A six-year-old boy is in the hospital after family said a driver hit him in a marked crosswalk and then sped off before police arrived.

This happened at the intersection of Moncrief and Cleveland Road around 7 p.m.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to the boy’s sister who told her they were walking to a nearby convenience store.

The sister said that is when a woman in an SUV driving on Moncrief westbound ran a red light and hit him in the crosswalk. She said her brother was taken to the hospital, with possibly a broken neck.

The sister asked to remain anonymous.

“After the driver hit my brother, she made a U-turn and stayed at the scene for a little bit, but she left on Cleveland before the officers came.”

The family is praying the little boy has a full recovery.

“It breaks my heart because why would people do that? You hit somebody and then leave the scene. My uncle was killed in a hit-and-run.”

She adds the Moncrief area has a speeding problem, despite it being busy with families and children.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirms it did take a pediatric patient to the hospital from the scene. Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, we are waiting for a response.

