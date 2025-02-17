Application window for Farah & Farah ‘Empowering Greatness’ scholarship closes Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High schoolers have one day left to apply for a scholarship from Jacksonville-based personal injury law firm Farah & Farah.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The “Empowering Greatness” scholarship helps five Florida high school seniors, covering two full years of tuition at a Florida university, college, or trade school.

A scholarship committee will use a rubric to rank all completed applications. The top 10 percent of applicants will advance to a judges’ panel for review and final selections.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes will be a judge on the panel.

Students can submit their applications here. Applications must be submitted no later than Feb. 18.

For more information, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.