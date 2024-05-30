Arraignments set for suspects in connection to 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Action News Jax has received an update on the suspects connected to a man’s 2023 murder in the Gilligan’s Island area of Camden County.

We told you in July when 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph’s body was found in the water near Gilligan’s Island.

Four people -- Anthony Scott Mistretta, Debra Leane Doughtery, Frank Patrick Kennedy III, Bernice Rose McGuire -- have been indicted on the following charges in connection to Mamph’s killing:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

False Imprisonment

Kidnapping

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Another person, Meghan Leigh Robison, has also been indicted on a charge of Making a False Statement. She was originally one of the five people arrested by the St. Marys Police Department in Mamph’s murder, but is not facing a murder charge.

Mistretta, Doughtery, Kennedy, and McGuire are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, June 29 at 9 a.m. in Camden County Court.

Robison was supposed to be arraigned on Wednesday, but her arraignment was moved to Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. in Camden County Court.

