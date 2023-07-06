Body found in water near area in Southeast Georgia known as Gilligan’s Island, police say

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A man’s body was found Thursday afternoon in the water off the shore of an area commonly known as Gilligan’s Island, the St. Marys Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area, which is off Georgia Highway 40, just after noon. They saw the man’s body about 150 yards from the shoreline.

The St. Marys Fire Department helped bring the man to the shore and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office helped gather evidence, SMPD said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released as police are still working to notify his next of kin.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.