Arrest made in 2023 Putnam County murder case that happened in East Palatka

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager has been arrested for murder.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Wed., Feb. 28, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Ramon Gomez-Hernandez was charged with the murder of Rubli Perez-Lucas, attempted murder of two others, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said they linked the suspect to a shooting on Kane Road in East Palatka back in June 2023. It stemmed from a fight between groups of people.

As the fight continued, Gomez-Hernandez pulled a gun out and started shooting.

READ: Supreme Court examines whether to strike down ban on gun bump stocks

On Feb. 20, 2024, laboratory results on forensic evidence provided enough information for detectives to identify Gomez-Hernandez as the shooter. He was 16 years old at the time.

“This was a difficult investigation due to the lack of cooperation from those associated with Ramon Gomez-Hernandez,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “At every step there was intentional efforts to thwart this investigation, but justice prevailed due to the plethora of forensic evidence obtained all linking this wannabe gangster to the murder of Rubli Perez-Lucas and the attempted murder of two others.”

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and an exact motive has not been released.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.