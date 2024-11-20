Ascension St. Vincent’s expands neurosurgical care in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County now offers advanced spine surgical care.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release, the clinic’s neurosurgeons are a team of brain and spine specialists from across the country.

“St. Vincent’s is a leader in neurosurgery and this expansion allows our patients to receive this advanced spine care where they live,” Bryan Walrath, President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Clay County, said in the release. “This supports our commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care to patients in the greater Clay County community.”

The surgeons offer diagnosis and treatment, such as minimally-invasive and complex spine surgery, craniotomy for tumor resection, stereotactic radiosurgery, and surgery for the treatment of chronic pain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.