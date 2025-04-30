Atlantic Beach investigating multiple reports of a coyote attacking people

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The City of Atlantic Beach said they’re investigating reports of a coyote biting a person Tuesday and another incident where a person was bitten Wednesday morning.

A third person was attacked by a coyote Wednesday, but not bitten because a dog fended off the animal, the city posted on social media.

“The City of Atlantic Beach considers the reports to be credible,” the social media post states.

The incidents occurred on or near Begonia Street. The city said it has reported the incidents to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

“This is a serious situation. It’s important for everyone in Atlantic Beach, especially in the Begonia Street area, to follow these guidelines carefully,” the post states listing the following instructions:

What Residents Should Do:

• Immediately report all coyote sightings and incidents to 911. Provide as much detail as possible about the location, time, and what you observed. This is especially important given the recent attacks.

• Be extra vigilant and pay close attention to your surroundings, particularly during dawn and dusk.

• Keep pets inside.

• Secure all potential food sources: o Don’t leave pet food or water outside. o Make sure garbage cans are tightly sealed. o Pick up any fallen fruit from trees in your yard. o Never feed wildlife.

• Haze any coyotes you encounter to make them feel unwelcome: o Make loud noises like shouting, clapping, or banging pots. o Try to look bigger by waving your arms above your head. o Throw small objects in the coyote’s direction. o Use noisemakers such as whistles or air horns.

• Closely supervise children.

• Check your property for potential coyote hiding spots, such as under porches or sheds, and consider trimming low-lying vegetation.

What Residents Should NOT Do:

• Do not approach or feed coyotes. This can make them lose their fear of people and become bolder.

• Do not run from a coyote. Running might trigger its chase instinct. Instead, stand your ground and try to haze it.

• Do not leave small children or pets unattended outdoors.

• Do not assume coyotes are harmless. Even if they seem curious or playful, they are still wild animals and can be unpredictable.

• Do not try to capture or handle a coyote yourself. Leave this to trained animal control professionals.

