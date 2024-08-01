Attorney General Ashley Moody activates Florida price gouging hotline ahead of potential impacts from Invest 97L

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody is activating Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency declaration for areas of the state that could potentially be impacted by tropical system Invest 97L.

Nine Northeast Florida counties are included in DeSantis’ state of emergency.

According to a news release from Moody’s office, state price gouging laws are now in effect for the counties covered by the state of emergency:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties. Florida’s price gouging law applies to items and services essential to getting ready for, or recovering from, a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Invest 97L is expected to bring heavy rain and powerful winds to much of the state. To help Floridians prepare for this event, we are activating the price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. As the system approaches, I’m urging Floridians to finalize their storm preparations, monitor weather reports and follow the guidance of local authorities. Stay Safe, Florida,” Moody said in the news release.

Excessive increases in the price of items such as as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water are prohibited under state law during the state of emergency.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Violators are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to Moody’s office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. For more information on price gouging, see Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging resource by clicking here.

To download Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging in Spanish, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.