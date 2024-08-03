Baker County handing out sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — As storm preparations continue across northeast Florida, neighbors in Baker County are monitoring the potential for flooding.

Saturday, the sheriff’s office and emergency management handed out sandbags in Macclenny.

As of 5:30 p.m., they had already handed out 1,500 sandbags and had at least another 3,000 left.

15 inmates from the Baker County Detention Center are helping distribute the sandbags.

Neighbors told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir they’re thankful the county provides this opportunity.

Resident Lola Chandler says she’s had flooding in her house before and these bags make a big difference by stopping water from getting into her garage.

Each car is limited to six bags but that could change depending on storm severity. If necessary, the sheriff’s office said they’ll deliver nags to homes.

You can get sandbags until 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at City Yard.

