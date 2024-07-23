Baker County Sheriff’s Office asking community for help locating missing man

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for Charles Batten, who was last seen in the area of the 2400th block of North County Road 23 A in Macclenny.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Mr. Batten was last observed wearing a grey t-shirt, grey gym shorts, and light tan shoes.

Authorities believe he may be traveling in a 2018 silver Toyota Corolla with Florida tag number 86BJRF. Notably, the vehicle’s front bumper is missing.

Anyone with information regarding Charles Batten’s location is urged to contact authorities at 904-259-2861.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.