Baptist Jacksonville receives NRC Consumer Loyalty Award for outstanding patient care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville has been recognized with the NRC Consumer Loyalty Award, placing it among the top 100 healthcare organizations in the country for patient loyalty. This marks the second consecutive year Baptist Jacksonville has achieved this honor.

The award highlights Baptist Jacksonville’s exceptional patient-centered care, built on strong relationships, regular communication, and personalized service. “We understand residents of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia have a choice in health care and this recognition speaks volumes about the trust and confidence our patients, their families and the community place in us,” said Nicole B. Thomas, MHA, FACHE, hospital president.

The NRC Consumer Loyalty Award is based on metrics from NRC Health’s Market Insights survey, including Net Promoter Score, Brand Perception, and the Human Understanding Metric, which assess consumer loyalty, brand image, and the organization’s ability to meet patient needs and preferences.

