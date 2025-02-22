BCSO: 1 dead, 2 injured after fight in Macclenny on Friday

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is revealing more details about a deadly Friday shooting in Macclenny.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to deputies, five young adults and two juveniles were involved in a “physical altercation.”

They met on Woodlawn Road to fight. The fight then escalated into a shooting.

One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital for urgent care.

BCSO said all of the individuals involved have been identified.

Detectives are still investigating to determine what led up to the altercation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.