'Be Smart With Your Kid's Smartphones' event hosted by local law enforcement and the FBI

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Jacksonville Division (FBI), St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO), and St. Johns County School District (SJCSD) are partnering up again to host the “Be Smart with your Kid’s Smartphone” program on Thursday, February 15 at Creekside High School.

Since 2018, over 2,500 parents and educators across North Florida have attended “Be Smart” events to learn how to help protect their kids from online predators.

FBI Special Agents and SJSO Deputies who investigate crimes against children and terrorism matters will highlight local cases and discuss the latest schemes and social media apps that offenders are using to target, influence, and manipulate youth.

Recently, the FBI announced an increase in financially motivated sextortion incidents involving minors (primarily male), and more than 20 teen suicides attributed to the scam between October 2021 and March 2023.

“Involvement and communication are a parent’s best defense against online predators,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Coult Markovsky. “Helping kids understand how technology makes them vulnerable and the red flags to look for is the first step to protecting them. We hope every parent will take that step with us at this important event.”

“Be Smart with your Kid’s Smartphone” is free and open to the public, including parents and educators from neighboring school districts. Registration is not required. Content may not be appropriate for youth, and parental discretion is advised.

Click here to learn more.

