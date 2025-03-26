Ben & Jerry’s Ponte Vedra location to celebrate Free Cone Day with Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide™

NOCATEE, Fla. — Everyone’s favorite holiday is right around the corner: Free Cone Day! This year, Ben & Jerry’s Nocatee will be celebrating with Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide™.

Besides enjoying a free scoop of their favorite flavor, attendees can help raise awareness of bullying and help individuals stand up against it with Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide™. members of the organization will be there to interact with attendees, share the organization’s mission, and share photo ops.

Featured at the event will also be the “Bullydozer”, a motorcycle that resembles a bulldozer, and the Acts of Sweetness Public Art Wall, a community art project at Ben & Jerry’s.

Event attendees include:

Fred “Flash” Van de Perre, President/Founder USA, Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide™

Lisa “Kitty” Van de Perre, Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide™

“Marine” Troy Holmquist, Head-Liaison Florida State, Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide™

Isaac “Superman” Morino, Florida Chapter Liaison, Bikers Against Bullies Worldwide™

Jessica Shaw, Owner, Ben & Jerry’s Nocatee

The event is scheduled to last from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

