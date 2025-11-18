Bethany Baptist Church offers hot meals amid food stamp freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bethany Baptist Church is stepping up to help the community during tough times.

With federal food stamps on hold due to the government shutdown, the church is hosting a weeklong event to serve hot meals for those in need.

The event, called “Caring In Crisis - A Jacksonville Community Feeding,” runs from Monday through Friday, November 17–20, at 401 Stockton Street.

Organizers say they are accepting both food and monetary donations.

Those who can’t make it in person can still help by contributing or volunteering.

To get involved, call 904-258-2355 or email stan_mcallister@hotmail.com.

“We want to make sure no one goes hungry,” Stanley McAllister Jr. from Lighthouse International Ministries said. “Come join us or help spread the word.”

