Betty Griffin Center ‘Run for Peace 5K’ returns in April in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Mark your calendars, the annual Run for Peace 5K hosted by the Betty Griffin Center is returning to St. Augustine in April.

The 5K, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 5 at 8 a.m., returns for its 11th year and aims to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence and sexual abuse victims.

During the 2024 event, over 600 runners and walkers attended with over $40,000 raised.

The St. Augustine Beach PD provided the following map for the event, which shows the route runners can expect to see. Traffic delays will be advised through the area.

2025 Run for Peace 5k route

Click HERE to learn more about the event and to register, and see below for resources for domestic violence or sexual abuse

