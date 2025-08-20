Bicyclist suffers head injury after being hit by car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A pedestrian was involved in a traffic crash on West US Highway 90 near Interstate 75 on Tuesday night.

The Lake City Police Department responded to the scene at 9:28 p.m., where they found the pedestrian suffering from a significant head injury, a Lake City police news release states. The pedestrian, who was riding a bike, was taken to a nearby trauma center for further treatment.

According to the driver involved in the incident, he was traveling westbound and merging lanes when the bicyclist suddenly appeared in his path, leading to the collision, the news release states.

A witness at the scene corroborated the driver’s account, stating he observed the bicyclist entering the roadway in front of the vehicle, resulting in the crash, the news release states.

