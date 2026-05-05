‘Big relief’: Brantley Co. nonprofit says donation center for fire victims will be open for months

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — It was supposed to be a typical Monday for Dawn Deen, but it quickly turned into something out of the ordinary.

“I just came out of my office to run to the post office, and I just seen this huge plume of smoke,” said Deen.

Deen is the Executive Director for Brantley County Family Connection, a local nonprofit that helps people during their time of need.

“When I realized how big the fire was... I immediately called county commission, and I said ‘What’s going on, where can we help?” said Deen.

Deen turned the parking lot of her Nahunta office into a massive donation drive, for families who have been displaced and firefighters.

“Probably the very beginning we didn’t have families coming through, but about day 3 and 4 we were serving upwards of 100 families through here every day,” said Deen

She says now people all over the country are reaching out to help.

“We had people from Texas sending items in. We had a company in Arkansas putting our families in hotels for up to 7 days,” said Deen.

“Donations coming from New York, we had a lady come day and volunteer for three days from, I think she said Staten Island so yeah they’re just coming everywhere.”

For Leona Corry, who was forced to evacuate her home in Brantley County for nearly two weeks due to the fire, she says this donation center is a relief.

“I’ve been here twice. They helped me with the cleaning stuff, clothes. They helped us with food every time we come,” said Corry. “They’ve been real good to us.”

Despite the Highway 82 fire being largely contained now, Deen says she doesn’t plan on shutting down the donation center soon.

“There’s well over 100 homes that were destroyed. That’s 100 families without shelter, food, water, electricity,” said Deen. “The need is there.”

Right now, Deen says they are still accepting small donations at their office.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at:

Address: 10305 N Main St, Nahunta, GA 31553

Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Closed Sunday

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