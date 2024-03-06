Bill approved by Senate to designate Florida A1A as ‘Buffett Memorial Highway’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved Bill HB91 which will designate Florida A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.”

The “Margaritaville” musician known for his tropical rock was a literal soundtrack for the State of Florida. He passed on Sept. 1 at age 76 from Merkel-cell carcinoma.

“As Jimmy once said, ‘It’s a sweet life, living by the salty sea,’” Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, said. “And we could not think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing him along Florida’s coastal highway.”

According to News Service Florida, the House unanimously backed the measure on Feb. 15. Lawmakers on Monday passed a separate bill (HB 403) that would create a “Margaritaville” specialty license plate to honor Buffett.

Bill HB91 will now head to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for formal approval.

A1A stretches from Key West in the Florida Keys, north to Nassau County.

News Service Florida was a contributor to this story.

