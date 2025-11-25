Bobcat tests positive for rabies after attacking person on Jekyll Island, health department says

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A bobcat has tested positive for rabies on Jekyll Island.

The animal attacked a person near Shell Road and Beach View Drive, the Glynn County Health Department said Monday.

The bobcat was caught and then tested in Waycross.

GCHD is warning people to avoid contact with wild animals and for pet owners to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Anyone who is bitten by an animal should seek medical care immediately and contact Glynn County Animal Control at 912-554-7500 and the Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.

