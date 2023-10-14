Boo on the BLVD in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Come one, come all, and visit downtown Keystone Heights for its annual Boo on the BLVD trick-or-treating event.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The fun will be held on Sat., Oct. 28. South Lawrence Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. to provide a safe place for everyone to trick-or-treat.

The City of Keystone Heights has also said on its Facebook page that everyone can join up at Keystone Beach to watch this year’s movie, Pixar’s Monster’s Inc. The free movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. Food trucks, games, and prizes will all be part of the festivities.

If you’re interested in handing out candy, parking will be located on S. Lawrence Blvd. Spots will be first come first serve and set up is at 5 p.m.

Contact city hall at 352-473-4807 for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.