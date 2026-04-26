FHP: Deadly crash at southbound on-ramp from St. Johns Bluff Road to I-295 E

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash Sunday afternoon at the southbound on-ramp from St. Johns Bluff to I-295 East.

As of 5 p.m., all southbound lanes of St. Johns Bluff Road are blocked in the area surrounding the on-ramp.

FHP reports that the crash was called in at around 4:13 p.m.

Action News Jax has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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