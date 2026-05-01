BOOK IT! | How to sign up for Pizza Hut’s summer reading program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pizza Hut opens enrollment for its BOOK IT! Summer of Stories reading program May 1, which rewards young readers with free pizza for meeting monthly goals.

The program runs from June 1 to August 31 and is open to families with children in pre-k through 6th grade.

To join the program, download the BOOK IT! app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store by clicking the link - HERE.

After downloading the app, parents must complete the quick enrollment form and then create a profile for each child and set their monthly reading goals.

Any child who meets their monthly reading goals during the program can earn a free single-topping personal pan pizza from participating locations.

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