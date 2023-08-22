Book roundtrip flight on Breeze Airways, get 30 percent off until Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breeze Airways has introduced its first “percent off” promotion starting on Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

If you book a roundtrip flight on the website or on the Breeze app, travelers will get a 30 percent discount off the base fare. This includes all five destinations from Jacksonville.

In order to take advantage of the discount, use the code “YOUDOYOU.”

According to Breeze Airways, the 30 percent promotion is on sale through Aug. 24 (11:59 p.m. ET) for travers booking round trip flights between Sept. 5 and Dec. 19. The destinations include Hartford, CT, Las Vegas NV, New Orleans, LA, Norfolk, VA and Providence, RI.

Visit www.flybreeze.com to see what flights might fit your schedule or use the Breeze app.

